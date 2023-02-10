The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 250 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
Encore Capital Group Stock Performance
Encore Capital Group Profile
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.