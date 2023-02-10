The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 250 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 715.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $57.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.44. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

