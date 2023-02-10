The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 260,645 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,695,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,376,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after purchasing an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,116,000 after purchasing an additional 137,594 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 16.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 13.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,349,000 after buying an additional 234,637 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.86.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $146.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

