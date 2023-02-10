The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 268 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AAR were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AAR by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AAR by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 20,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,023,190.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,234,463.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,798 shares of company stock worth $3,077,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

Further Reading

