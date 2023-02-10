The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,743 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSGE. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.36. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $84.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $401.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.38 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

