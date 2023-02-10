The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,906 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,042,000 after buying an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schrödinger by 449.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,409,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,292 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Schrödinger by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 67,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 1,463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 930,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 870,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,371,416.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SDGR opened at $23.29 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $37.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SDGR shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.40.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

