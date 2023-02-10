The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 314 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GVA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Granite Construction by 128.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,180,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,345,000 after acquiring an additional 137,352 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 12.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after acquiring an additional 111,082 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 11.7% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 882,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,395,000 after buying an additional 92,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 76.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 74,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $41.22 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.44.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

