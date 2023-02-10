The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 331 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the second quarter worth $12,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 116.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after purchasing an additional 263,582 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 142.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 18.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 190,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $31.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.