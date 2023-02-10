The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 476 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in First Busey were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 556.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 191,641 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 6.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 130.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Stock Down 1.1 %

First Busey Increases Dividend

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,409 shares in the company, valued at $603,709.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other First Busey news, Director George Barr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $198,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,992 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,361.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Van A. Dukeman acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $102,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,709.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and sold 22,900 shares worth $572,724. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

