The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 522 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434,992 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after purchasing an additional 431,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXR opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 135.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maxar Technologies Profile

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

