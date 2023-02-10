The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 556 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $10,440,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veracyte from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Veracyte Stock Performance

In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,260,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,984.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $27,651.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 179,937 shares of company stock worth $4,824,942. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $33.23.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.