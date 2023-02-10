The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 579 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE GTY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Getty Realty

GTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

