The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 579 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 133,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 20,778 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 10.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 12.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
Getty Realty Stock Down 1.6 %
NYSE GTY opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Getty Realty
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
