The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 586 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Camping World were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $786,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $286,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Camping World by 105.6% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 14.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 374,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

Camping World Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $7,498,993.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at $16,540,712.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Camping World’s payout ratio is presently 55.07%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

