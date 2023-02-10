The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 718 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprott were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SII. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Sprott during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sprott by 103.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Sprott by 10.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sprott by 189.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sprott in the second quarter worth $224,000. 28.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $993.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.25 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.16. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

About Sprott

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.