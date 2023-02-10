The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 758 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RadNet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,418,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,093,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,173,000 after purchasing an additional 397,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RadNet by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Down 2.1 %

RadNet stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 170.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $19.64. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at RadNet

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $350.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.17 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

