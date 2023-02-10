The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 8,378 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,378 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Quanterix were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 102.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,605,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 112.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 425,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 7.4% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Price Performance

QTRX opened at $13.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. Quanterix Co. has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $35.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 18.91% and a negative net margin of 89.24%. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Quanterix Company Profile



Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

