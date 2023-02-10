The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 928 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 74.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 86.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 5,650.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $12.33 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $174.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Digital Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which help to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Following Segments: On Device Media (ODM), In App Media-AdColony (IAM-A) and In App Media-Fyber (IAM-F).

