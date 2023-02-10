The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 972 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 64.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Laureate Education by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 14.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Laureate Education by 41.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 348,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 101,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Laureate Education by 9.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 56,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laureate Education Stock Performance

About Laureate Education

NASDAQ:LAUR opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

