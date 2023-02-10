The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,305 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

