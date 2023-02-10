The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

In related news, Director Jason Marc Adler purchased 49,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $151,392.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 427,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 447,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,605. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $886.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 235.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

