The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The RMR Group were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMR. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in The RMR Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The RMR Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The RMR Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:RMR opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $853.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58. The RMR Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $31.73.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.89 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The RMR Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RMR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

The RMR Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.