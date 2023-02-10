TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $810.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $710.00 to $810.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

TDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TDG opened at $746.98 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $499.63 and a twelve month high of $766.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $658.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

