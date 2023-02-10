TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $830.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Cowen from $695.00 to $830.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.42.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG opened at $746.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $766.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $658.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

