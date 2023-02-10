TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $19,338,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 19,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 329,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,757,000 after buying an additional 327,949 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth $7,589,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $5,800,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after buying an additional 116,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90 and a beta of 1.54. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total transaction of $808,722.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,088,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 14,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $870,862.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,285 shares in the company, valued at $25,632,517.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.42, for a total value of $808,722.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,088,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,159 shares of company stock valued at $6,174,824. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.