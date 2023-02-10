Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,354,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.79.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.54.
Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.
