Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,354,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 2,292,568 shares.The stock last traded at $10.45 and had previously closed at $10.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

Under Armour Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.