UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

AMZN stock opened at $98.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of -366.55, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.