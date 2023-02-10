V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the stock’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for V.F.’s FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VFC. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

V.F. stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

