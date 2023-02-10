V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. Robert W. Baird cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $64.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.95. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in V.F. by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

