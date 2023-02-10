Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGR. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 195.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vector Group by 228.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vector Group by 45.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Down 0.5 %

VGR stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Vector Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,981,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,286.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 66,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $711,903.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,064.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $1,981,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 789,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,286.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

