Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 99,623 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,992.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,623 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Down 4.4 %

GOOGL stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $100.29. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

