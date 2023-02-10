Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $401,000 Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,063,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,392,000 after buying an additional 167,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,681,000 after buying an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after buying an additional 62,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after buying an additional 245,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. CL King decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

