Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $394,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 80,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,253,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,101,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 132,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $568,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,768,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,458,091.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,253,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,101,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.23.

SOFI stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.