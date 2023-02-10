Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,571 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,227 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WK. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Workiva by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

In related news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $707,607.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 7,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $707,607.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,180.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 9,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $827,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,750,818. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WK opened at $91.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $124.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.86 and its 200 day moving average is $76.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

