Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,628 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Element Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,221,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,951,000 after purchasing an additional 740,817 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,332,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,521,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Trading Down 2.0 %

ESI opened at $20.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,037,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,599,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.11 per share, for a total transaction of $4,777,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 552,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Element Solutions from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.