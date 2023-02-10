Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,639 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $456.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 14.15%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

