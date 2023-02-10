Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,639 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 32.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 9.8% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.
Houlihan Lokey Price Performance
NYSE HLI opened at $94.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.18 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.14.
Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 56.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Houlihan Lokey
Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.