Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 754 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in iRobot by 25.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $3,802,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $262,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $21,836,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $20,769,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.13. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

iRobot Profile

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($3.24). The business had revenue of $278.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.15 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 19.73% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

