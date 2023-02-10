Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,506 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 131,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $24.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.95.

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

