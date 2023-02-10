Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at approximately $608,000.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.92. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $164.23.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Visteon to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

