Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Glencore (GLEN)

2/8/2023 – Glencore had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.25) to GBX 540 ($6.49). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 600 ($7.21) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 675 ($8.11) price target on the stock.

2/2/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($6.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/1/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 520 ($6.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/1/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/16/2023 – Glencore had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/13/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 560 ($6.73) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/12/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 600 ($7.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/11/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 520 ($6.25) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 575 ($6.91) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/6/2023 – Glencore was given a new GBX 700 ($8.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/4/2023 – Glencore had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 700 ($8.41) price target on the stock.

12/14/2022 – Glencore was given a new GBX 650 ($7.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of GLEN opened at GBX 520.20 ($6.25) on Friday. Glencore plc has a one year low of GBX 395.40 ($4.75) and a one year high of GBX 584.50 ($7.03). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 548.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 536.29.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

