Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,148.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,164 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $212,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $95.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

