Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 410,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 151,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 45,252 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Wipro by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 134,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79,353 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Wipro by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 30,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.