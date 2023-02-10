World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $28.66 on Friday. World Fuel Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INT shares. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

