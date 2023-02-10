XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,220 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 72.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in XPO by 100.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in XPO by 16.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in XPO by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of XPO by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Raymond James decreased their price target on XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America cut shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

XPO Stock Down 14.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.09. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

XPO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

