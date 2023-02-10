Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,613 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,812 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dorian LPG from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LPG opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $902.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 167.68%.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,870,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $2,005,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,722,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,526,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.60% of the company's stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

