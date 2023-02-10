Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 928 Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after buying an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,066,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after buying an additional 441,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after buying an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after buying an additional 118,324 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

GDEN opened at $40.65 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

GDEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CBRE Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the following segments: Distributed Gaming and Casinos. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery, convenience and liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

