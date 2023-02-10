Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,738 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.49.

NYSE GOLD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

