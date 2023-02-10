Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 1,780 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAJ. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Canon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Canon by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Canon alerts:

Canon Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CAJ stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.42. Canon Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Canon

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie cut Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

(Get Rating)

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.