Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 2,708 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $19.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

