Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 700 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in CRH by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,312,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,068,000 after purchasing an additional 718,228 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 138.5% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,794,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,510 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CRH by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 881,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CRH by 3.2% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 722,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($53.76) to €48.00 ($51.61) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Trading Down 0.2 %

CRH Company Profile

Shares of CRH opened at $46.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $52.37.

(Get Rating)

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.