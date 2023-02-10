Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 920 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in AerCap during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Trading Down 0.1 %

AerCap stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.01. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $68.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About AerCap

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.