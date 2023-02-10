Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRST opened at $36.61 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $697.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.93.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,881.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,229 shares of company stock worth $178,975. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

